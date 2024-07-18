Texas Yale Capital Corp. Grows Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 812.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in JD.com by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538,358. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.39. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

