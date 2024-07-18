Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.51. 2,443,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.