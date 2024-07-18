Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 430,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 100.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

