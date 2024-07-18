Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,418. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

