Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,390,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,346,000 after buying an additional 259,480 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 32,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 35,689,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,829,707. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

