Texas Yale Capital Corp. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 179.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,209.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5,562.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,783,000 after buying an additional 1,185,696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IHE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $69.56.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

