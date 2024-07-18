Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,755,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $18,751,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 290,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,400. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

