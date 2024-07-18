Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23.72 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $791.70 million and $23.72 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000619 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,010,713,305 coins and its circulating supply is 990,159,179 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

