TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Critical Analysis

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Celularity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Celularity and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 0 0 0 N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,278.38%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Celularity.

This table compares Celularity and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $17.98 million 3.27 $14.19 million N/A N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals $730,000.00 7.86 -$21.24 million ($10.16) -0.18

Celularity has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity N/A N/A N/A TFF Pharmaceuticals -2,251.52% -195.14% -160.47%

Volatility and Risk

Celularity has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celularity beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It also develops other dry powder products, such as Augmenta human derived monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

