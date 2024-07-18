TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Lifted to Moderate Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.31 EPS.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.53.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 2.8 %

TFI International stock opened at $154.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in TFI International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in TFI International by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in TFI International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.