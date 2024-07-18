The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 20,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.
AES stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 7,185,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.08.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
