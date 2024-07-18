The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Up 8.6% in June

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 20,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

Get AES alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AES

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

AES Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in AES by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AES by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 7,185,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AES has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.