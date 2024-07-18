The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 38,049 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,276,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,275. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a PE ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $191.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

