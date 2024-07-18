The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.80 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 187.20 ($2.43). Approximately 552,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 566,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.60 ($2.43).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £749.40 million, a PE ratio of 936.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.19.

About The European Smaller Companies Trust

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

