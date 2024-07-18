The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group Company Profile
