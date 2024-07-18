The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

