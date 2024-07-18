The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 23,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,094. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%.

(Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.