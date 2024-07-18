The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $179.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $180.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after buying an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after acquiring an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,727,000 after acquiring an additional 639,903 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

