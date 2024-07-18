The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30, Yahoo Finance reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,183,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $180.97.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock worth $1,022,826 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.