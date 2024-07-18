The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Down 0.5%

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 438 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 441 ($5.72). 36,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 85,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.75).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.76) to GBX 589 ($7.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on TPFG
The Property Franchise Group Stock Down 2.8 %
The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,454.55%.
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Property Franchise Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.