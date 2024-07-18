The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.26. 1,044,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

