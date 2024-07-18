The Shyft Group (SHYF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The Shyft Group has set its FY24 guidance at $0.28-0.51 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.280-0.510 EPS.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts expect The Shyft Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,091. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,231.00 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

