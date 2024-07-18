The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,444,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $56,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 318,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 190,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,052,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.69. 3,978,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479,979. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.