Threshold (T) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.49 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Threshold has a total market cap of $229.70 million and $8.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.02 or 1.00026462 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00072224 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0234224 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $7,195,734.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.