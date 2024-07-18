Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.53. 118,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 123,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TF. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 110.86. The stock has a market cap of C$625.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.32.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

