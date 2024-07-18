Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up to $128.17

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.17, but opened at $131.97. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $134.58, with a volume of 162,002 shares.

TOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

