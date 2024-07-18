Toncoin (TON) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $213.10 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.70 billion and approximately $213.10 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $7.24 or 0.00011358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,694.30 or 0.99986074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,109,169,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,109,138,343.065366 with 2,512,064,398.155837 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.16641651 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 463 active market(s) with $213,429,369.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

