TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Stock Price Down 2.2%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.59 and last traded at $67.59. Approximately 151,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,512,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $161.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.