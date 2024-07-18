Traders Buy High Volume of Innoviz Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 58,749 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 680% compared to the typical volume of 7,536 put options.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 4.8 %

INVZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 5,635,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

