Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Trane Technologies worth $83,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 839.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.37. 1,536,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,564. The company has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $347.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

