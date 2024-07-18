Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.48

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 131543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 231.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 29,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

