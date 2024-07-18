Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.
