Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.