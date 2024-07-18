Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 311,852 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 202,137 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.14.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFPM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

