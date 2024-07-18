Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $93.66, but opened at $90.00. Triumph Financial shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 70,675 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFIN shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $1,137,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,997,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $222,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,636.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock worth $2,341,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,962,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

