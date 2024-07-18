Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.38

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 101179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Triumph Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,587,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 189,161 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

