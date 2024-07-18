TrueFi Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $155.54 million and $24.10 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,881,479 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,154,876,337.5130537 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.13268271 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $29,060,169.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

