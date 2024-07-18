Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,009 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

TFC stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

