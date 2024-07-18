Truist Financial Increases Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target to $33.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.03.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.85. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.