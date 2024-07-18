Truist Financial Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $100.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $86.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,861.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,204,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $2,646,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

