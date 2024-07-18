TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

