TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

TTMI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.72. 188,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.41. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

