Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,182 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $21,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.21. 605,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

