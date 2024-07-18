Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

UBER opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

