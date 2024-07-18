Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of UI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.58. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.68. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.00 and a 52 week high of $189.33.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

