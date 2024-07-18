UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.94.

Get UDR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Trading Up 1.4 %

UDR Announces Dividend

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.