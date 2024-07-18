UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded UDR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99.

UDR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in UDR by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.