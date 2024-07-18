Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $450.00 at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $502.61.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $400.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.96. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 290,908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.