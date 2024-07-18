UniBot Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.94 Million (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 55.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One UniBot token can currently be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00018710 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UniBot has traded 69% higher against the dollar. UniBot has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $5.68 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot.

Buying and Selling UniBot

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.71703874 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,568,235.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

