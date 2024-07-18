UniBot (UNIBOT) Price Reaches $12.64 on Top Exchanges

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded up 63.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 78.1% higher against the US dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $12.64 million and $4.99 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can currently be bought for $12.64 or 0.00019880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UniBot Token Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official message board for UniBot is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official website is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 7.71703874 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,568,235.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniBot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

