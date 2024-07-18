UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.45

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 75492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.
UniCredit Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.
UniCredit Company Profile
UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.
