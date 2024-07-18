United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.27 and last traded at $146.70. 650,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,978,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.15.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

