UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
NYSE UNH opened at $573.19 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $573.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.
UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Microsoft Stock: If You’re Still On The Fence, Read This
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.