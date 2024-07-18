Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.66

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 82401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

